After 35% Decline, What’s Ahead for Matterport?

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock has reversed a significant portion of its gains, losing 35% of its value in the past month.

While Matterport’s revenues continued to increase and its subscribers more than doubled in Q3 (on a year-over-year basis), the sequential downtick in growth rate remained a drag.

Matterport’s subscription revenue increased 36% year-over-year in Q3. This compares unfavorably to the 53% growth registered in Q2. Moreover, the company’s subscription revenue increased by 84% in Q1 of the current fiscal year, indicating a continued deceleration in growth on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Furthermore, its subscribers increased by 9% on a quarter-over-quarter basis in Q3, lower than the 22% sequential growth registered in Q2.

What’s Ahead?

Matterport remains upbeat about its long-term prospects and expects to benefit from end-market demand and product innovations. However, it lowered its full-year total revenue outlook citing supply-chain challenges.

Matterport expects to deliver FY21 revenues in the range of $107 million to $110 million, lower than its previous forecast of $120 million to $126 million.

Despite the moderation in its growth rate and guidance cut, Daniel Ives of Wedbush maintains a Buy rating on Matterport. In response to the guidance cut amid the subscription model transition, Ives stated that “we view this as near-term pain for long-term gain.”

He added that the “bullish thesis on MTTR is all about the subscription story going forward and Product revenues move into the background over time.” Ives raised Matterport’s price target to $30 from $26.

Investors Buying the Dip

Besides Ives, investors holding portfolios on TipRanks also maintain a positive outlook on Matterport stock. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that about 18.9% of these investors have increased their stake in Matterport stock in the last 30 days.

Meanwhile, on TipRanks, Matterport has received a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two unanimous Buys. Further, the average Matterport price target of $36 indicates 68.9% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

