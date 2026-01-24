After a 32% One-Year Run, an $8.2 Million Bet Signals Renewed Conviction in Non-U.S. Stocks

Key Points

FFG Partners added 122,025 shares of ACWX, with an estimated trade value of $8.19 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The transaction represented a 2.38% increase versus FFG Partners’ reportable assets under management.

The new ACWX stake places outside the fund’s top five positions.

On January 23, FFG Partners disclosed a new position in the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX), acquiring 122,025 shares in an estimated $8.19 million transaction.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 23, FFG Partners reported a new holding of 122,025 shares in the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX). This new position contributed to a $8.19 million increase in the fund’s quarter-end valuation from the prior period.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 2.38% of FFG Partners’ reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of December 31.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NVDA: $43.22 million (12.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: PLTR: $27.86 million (8.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AMZN: $23.91 million (6.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: GLD: $22.11 million (6.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: HOOD: $19.47 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of January 22, ACWX shares were priced at $70.15, up 32% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 14% gain in the same period.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $7.87 billion Price (as of January 22) $70.15 Dividend yield 2.8%

ETF snapshot

ACWX’s investment strategy seeks to track the performance of the MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Index, providing broad exposure to developed and emerging market equities outside the United States.

The portfolio is diversified across large- and mid-cap stocks in over 40 countries, with holdings weighted by free float-adjusted market capitalization.

It’s structured as an open-ended ETF, the fund offers a competitive expense ratio and is designed for investors seeking international equity diversification.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF provides investors with access to a broad basket of international equities, excluding U.S. companies. By tracking a comprehensive global index, the fund enables efficient exposure to both developed and emerging markets through a single, liquid vehicle. Its diversified approach and cost-efficient structure make it a competitive choice for institutions seeking to complement U.S. equity allocations with global diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

After years of U.S. dominance, non-U.S. equities have quietly reclaimed relevance, as evidenced by ACWX’s rally, up 32% over the past year. For long-term investors, that performance is not just cyclical noise. It reflects improving earnings trends abroad, easing currency headwinds, and more reasonable valuations compared with large-cap U.S. peers.



The ETF provides exposure to more than 1,750 companies across developed and emerging markets, spanning financials, industrials, and technology, while maintaining a lower three-year beta than the broader equity market. With a price-to-earnings ratio below many U.S. benchmarks and a trailing yield near 3%, the return profile looks balanced rather than speculative. Meanwhile, the fund’s 0.32% expense ratio keeps implementation costs contained, which matters for compounding over a full cycle.



In the context of this portfolio, the allocation complements heavy exposure to U.S. growth stocks like Nvidia and Amazon rather than competing with them. It also adds geographic diversification without abandoning equity upside. For investors building resilient portfolios, this trade underscores a simple idea: Diversification works best when it’s not just industry-based, but geographic as well.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.