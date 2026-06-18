After an 18% Correction YTD, Is OKLO Stock a Better Bet?

Oklo Inc. OKLO has lost about 18% year to date, making investors ask whether the pullback has created a better entry point into one of the most-watched advanced nuclear names. The broader nuclear trade has cooled as well, with NuScale Power SMR down 27% and NANO Nuclear NNE off 5.4%.

YTD Price Performance Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

All three companies are benefiting from the same long-term theme of rising demand for reliable, carbon-free power from data centers, industrial customers and government users.

However, investors should recognize that OKLO remains at a much earlier stage of commercialization than many traditional energy companies. As a pre-revenue business, its investment case depends less on current financial performance and more on whether management can successfully convert development progress into commercial deployment.

OKLO’s Pullback Looks Less Extreme Than NuScale’s

OKLO’s decline this year is meaningful, but it is less severe than NuScale Power’s drop. NANO Nuclear has held up better, but it is also at an early stage, with investors watching licensing, fuel logistics and microreactor commercialization milestones. The decline in OKLO shares appears to reflect a reset after strong enthusiasm for advanced nuclear stocks.

Investors still like the long-term theme, but they are being more selective about companies that need regulatory approvals, financing, fuel access and customer conversion before meaningful revenue arrives. OKLO’s correction may make the stock more balanced, but not necessarily low risk.

Execution Progress Strengthens the OKLO Story

OKLO has made several moves that support its long-term plan. The company has advanced its Aurora-INL project, including DOE-related safety and authorization work, and is pushing fuel fabrication readiness through its Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility. It has also built customer momentum across data centers, industrials, energy and government users. The company’s model is broader than simply building reactors. OKLO wants to connect power generation, fuel fabrication, fuel recycling and isotope production into one integrated platform. This could prove valuable as fuel supply is becoming a key bottleneck for advanced nuclear deployment.

The MOU with Standard Nuclear adds another important piece. The companies plan to explore nuclear fuel recycling and advanced fuel manufacturing, including the potential use of recycled materials as feedstock for domestic TRISO fuel production. OKLO and Standard Nuclear are also advancing DOE discussions tied to surplus plutonium utilization. This fits OKLO’s strategy of turning used or surplus nuclear materials into productive energy assets. It also differentiates OKLO from NuScale Power, which is built around a light-water small modular reactor design, and from NANO Nuclear, which is developing microreactor and fuel-related capabilities.

Earnings Estimates Show the Risk

The main caution is that OKLO remains pre-revenue. That makes earnings estimates less useful than they would be for a mature power producer, but they still show how far the company is from profitability. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s 2026 loss per share has moved 8% lower, while the 2027 estimate has moved 17% lower. Analysts expect a bigger loss than before. That is not surprising for a company investing in first-of-a-kind nuclear assets, fuel facilities and regulatory work. However, investors must be comfortable with cash burn, uncertain timelines and possible future capital raises. NuScale Power and NANO Nuclear face similar early-stage risks.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OKLO’s Valuation Is Better, But Still Requires Patience

OKLO now trades at about 3.9 times book value, only slightly above its subindustry and far below its earlier peak of more than 35 times. That sharp valuation reset is one reason the stock looks more interesting after the correction. A lower price-to-book multiple gives investors less exposure to the aggressive nuclear expectations previously built into the stock. Even so, OKLO is not a simple value play. Book value does not fully capture uncertainty around licensing, construction, fuel qualification, customer contracts and project economics. In particular, the stock remains highly sensitive to milestone timing.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

After a reasonable year-to-date correction, OKLO looks like a better-balanced bet than when expectations were higher. The company has visible progress in Aurora-INL, fuel fabrication, recycling, customer development and strategic partnerships, while its valuation has compressed.

However, OKLO is still pre-revenue. Earnings estimates have weakened and commercialization remains a long, regulated and capital-intensive process. For investors seeking exposure to advanced nuclear power, OKLO deserves attention alongside NuScale Power and NANO Nuclear, but the risk-reward is not yet strong enough to call it an outright buy. OKLO stock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.