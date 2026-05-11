After a 1,511% Surge, Where Will Bloom Energy Stock Be in 1 Year?

Key Points

The company's revenue more than doubled in the first quarter of 2026.

A recently expanded Oracle partnership covers up to 2.8 gigawatts of fuel cell capacity.

The stock's valuation is becoming increasingly difficult to justify.

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Shares of fuel cell specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) have gone on a historic run. The stock is up roughly 1,511% over the past year as of this writing, recently touching an all-time high above $300 and pushing the company's market capitalization above $80 billion. For a stock sitting in the teens just a year ago, that kind of move is hard to wrap your head around.

So where might this growth stock head from here?

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After a run-up of this magnitude, it's tempting to chase. But the higher a stock climbs, the more the price assumes that everything keeps going right. Here's a closer look at what is driving the move -- and why investors may not need a confident answer about the next year to make a sensible decision today.

A red-hot story with real numbers behind it

For a long time, Bloom Energy was an interesting concept stock attached to a slow-moving industrial business.

That has changed. The catalyst, of course, is artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, and specifically the fact that the electric grid can't deliver power fast enough to meet hyperscaler demand. Bloom's solid oxide fuel cells, which run mostly on natural gas today, can be stood up on-site in months instead of years. And that speed advantage has turned into orders.

Earnings reflect the shift. First-quarter revenue rose 130% year over year to $751 million, with product revenue alone up 208%. And non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin came in at 31.5% -- up 2.8 percentage points from a year ago. The company also swung to a GAAP profit of $70.7 million from a loss in the year-ago quarter, and operating cash flow turned positive to $73.6 million, up from a $110.7 million outflow a year earlier.

The headline number, though, may be the guidance. Management raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion, up from a prior range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion. At the midpoint, that implies roughly 80% year-over-year growth -- a sharp acceleration from 37% growth in 2025.

Further, customer wins have been arriving at an unusual pace.

Last month, Bloom expanded an agreement with Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) under which the cloud company intends to procure up to 2.8 gigawatts of fuel cell systems, with 1.2 gigawatts already contracted. Bloom was also named the sole power provider for Oracle's Project Jupiter, a 2.45-gigawatt grid-independent AI campus in New Mexico. That follows a $5 billion AI infrastructure partnership with Brookfield Asset Management in October 2025 and a roughly $2.65 billion agreement to supply American Electric Power with up to 1 gigawatt earlier this year.

"The amount of demand that is being generated and the rate at which that's growing is significantly faster than what alternative providers of power can create," CEO KR Sridhar said during Bloom's first-quarter earnings call.

Why uncertainty is OK

So is this run-up in Bloom Energy's stock price justified? Maybe. But that doesn't mean investors should be buying now.

As of this writing, Bloom trades at more than 28 times sales. A valuation multiple this robust assumes Bloom's growth story remains robust for years to come. In other words, a lot is priced in -- and there's very little room for error.

None of this is to say Bloom investors should rush for the exits. The business is putting up extraordinary numbers, and the AI data center power build-out looks like an enduring catalyst. Further, management appears to be executing. But after a move of more than 1,500% in a single year, the price already reflects a lot of optimism, and the path forward could easily include pullbacks just as volatile as the gains.

The deeper point here is about the dangers of FOMO, or the fear of missing out.

Watching a stock climb 16x without owning it can feel like missing the trade of a lifetime. But buying after the run, especially in a volatile name with a limited margin of safety, is a much different decision than buying before it. So, where will Bloom Energy stock be in a year? I don't know -- and that's OK. Sitting out a stock you don't fully understand at a price you can't defend isn't a missed opportunity. It's a discipline

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.