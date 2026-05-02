After 15% L3Harris Price Drop, Is It Time to Buy or Time to Fly?

L3Harris' (NYSE: LHX) share price corrected more than 15% in March and April, raising doubts about its future value. While near-term headwinds, investor concerns, and market mechanics played a role, the likely outcome is that this pullback is a buying opportunity.

The recent Q1 results affirmed a robust outlook and the potential to unlock value. The company was already planning to sell about 60% of its non-core Space assets and is now tracking to spin off its missile business.

LHX is making the moves to reduce exposure to lower-margin business, create pureplay stand-alone companies with sharper focus, and capitalize on intense demand and government support. Until then, business trends are robust, underpin a growing, record-level backlog, and promise to drive sustainable growth for the foreseeable future.

LHX Stock Price Gained Momentum in Q1: Higher Prices Coming

The chart action tells a robustly bullish story. The monthly price action reveals a market gaining strength over many years, setting a fresh all-time high, and then pulling back. Indications such as MACD convergence suggest the pullback is a natural market mechanic, likely leading to at least a retest of critical resistance. In this scenario, LHX's share price will likely set another fresh high; the question is the timing and how high the stock price might get.

As for the timing, the selloff may deepen before the rebound begins. The monthly chart shows strength, but near-term action on the weekly and daily charts isn’t as bullish. Those shorter-term charts reveal a market struggling for traction and at risk of declining by another $20 to $40 before hitting solid support. The critical support level in early May is $318, a move below that may trigger additional selling.

Short interest is a minor concern, as it rose from historical levels in early 2025 and has remained elevated through early Q2 2026. However, at less than 2%, the increase is only marginal and reflects more of a cautionary stance than outright bearishness. The likely sellers already own LHX and are hedging their positions: some good news, including the clearing of headwinds, can get them to reverse course and help put a bottom in this market.

Institutional activity is another concern for near-term price action. The group owns about 85% of the stock and bought on balance over the trailing 12 months, but reverted to distribution in Q1 and Q2 2026. With this in play, the market will have difficulty advancing and setting a fresh high. The catalyst that prompts institutions to resume buying will likely be the same event that triggers a short-covering rally, with an upcoming earnings release being a probable source.

L3Harris Has Catalysts: Market in Wait-and-See Mode

L3Harris had a solid Q1, with revenue up 11.8% on strength across all segments. Revenue outpaced consensus by 530 basis points, driven by a 15% organic increase, volume, and ramping demand. Segmentally, Space & Mission Systems led with a 24% increase, followed by a nearly 18% increase in Missile Systems.

Communications was the sole area of weakness, and it grew by 2.5%. Margin was another area of strength, with segment margin up 10 basis points (bps) and operating margin up 120 bps, driving accelerated gains on the bottom line. GAAP earnings of $2.72 were up 33% year-over-year, outpacing consensus by 800 basis points and suggesting the forward guidance may have been cautious.

LHX executives left their revenue target unchanged but raised the EPS target to a low of $11.40, 10 cents better than before. The caveat is that guidance fell slightly short of the consensus, prompting bullish analysts to go into wait-and-see mode. The news sparked ample commentary, citing outperformance and potential for future strength, but a cautionary tone was present. Concerns involve the spin-offs, execution, and budget constraints.

Despite this, analyst trends are bullish. The data tracked by MarketBeat reveals a consensus Moderate Buy rating among 17 analysts, a 76% Buy-side bias, no Sell ratings, and an uptrend in the price target. The consensus implies nealry 10% upside relative to early May’s support target, while high-end targets, including a recently set high of $418, would put this market at a fresh all-time high.

Among the risks for investors is the potential reduction in capital returns. Executive Orders and DoD scrutiny put the company at risk if it falls behind on production or faces budget overruns. As it stands, LHX reduced its share count incrementally in Q1, and its dividend yields an annualized 1.6% at recent prices. Given its Q1 margin improvement, the company may sustain its track record of dividend increases at year's end.

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