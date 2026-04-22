After a 105% Run, Here's What a $10 Million DBD Sale Signals for Long-Term Investors

Key Points

A major Diebold Nixdorf shareholder reported selling 112,305 shares on April 15 and April 16, 2026, for approximately $9.55 million.

This sale represented roughly 2% of Millstreet Capital Management LLC's aggregate indirect holdings in Diebold Nixdorf immediately prior to the transaction.

All shares were held and sold indirectly for the accounts of private investment funds managed by Millstreet Capital Management LLC, with no direct ownership before or after the transaction.

10 stocks we like better than Diebold Nixdorf ›

Millstreet Capital Management, a 10% owner of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), reported the indirect sale of 112,305 common shares in multiple open-market transactions valued at approximately $9.55 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 112,305 Transaction value ~$9.6 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 4,704,438

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($85.08).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare in scale to Millstreet Capital Management LLC's earlier sales?

The sale of 112,305 shares is materially smaller than the firm's historical mean sell transaction size (~278,800 shares).

The sale of 112,305 shares is materially smaller than the firm's historical mean sell transaction size (~278,800 shares). Was the entirety of the transaction executed via indirect holdings?

Yes, the full transaction was conducted through indirect accounts managed by Millstreet Capital Management, with no direct share ownership involved at any stage.

Yes, the full transaction was conducted through indirect accounts managed by Millstreet Capital Management, with no direct share ownership involved at any stage. What is the ongoing ownership position after this transaction?

Following this sale, Millstreet Capital Management retains 4,704,438 shares held indirectly for fund accounts, maintaining a sizeable beneficial interest in Diebold Nixdorf.

Following this sale, Millstreet Capital Management retains 4,704,438 shares held indirectly for fund accounts, maintaining a sizeable beneficial interest in Diebold Nixdorf. How does the timing of the transaction relate to recent stock performance?

The sale occurred on April 15 and April 16, 2026, when Diebold Nixdorf shares were priced at around $85.08, following a one-year return of 105% as of April 16, 2026, suggesting the transaction capitalized on a period of strong price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.81 billion Net income (TTM) $94.60 million 1-year price change 105%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 16, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Diebold Nixdorf offers cash recyclers, dispensers, teller automation, kiosk technologies, physical security, and the DN Vynamic software suite for banking and retail automation.

The firm generates revenue through hardware sales, software licensing, managed services, and maintenance contracts, supporting both front-end consumer interfaces and back-end transaction platforms.

It serves global financial institutions and major retailers seeking to automate banking transactions and enhance in-store customer experiences.

Diebold Nixdorf is a global leader in technology solutions for banking and retail, with a strong presence in automation and digital transformation. Leveraging a broad product and service portfolio, the company supports mission-critical operations for financial institutions and retailers worldwide. Its scale and integrated approach provide a competitive edge in delivering secure, omnichannel transaction solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

With shares up more than 100% over the past year, this sale from a major shareholder ultimately looks like measured profit-taking after a sharp run as opposed to a call on fundamentals, especially given the position size that remains.



What matters more is that Diebold Nixdorf is actually executing. The company posted $3.81 billion in 2025 revenue with growth of about 2%, while profitability improved more meaningfully. Adjusted EBITDA reached $484.8 million, and operating profit rose to $242.0 million, up from $182.1 million a year earlier. Free cash flow more than doubled to $239 million, which is arguably the most important signal here given the company’s history with leverage. Margins are also expanding, with adjusted EBITDA margin hitting 12.7%.



The fund still holds over 4.7 million shares, and although the story has shifted from turnaround to cash generation, guidance for up to $3.94 billion in 2026 revenue and $535 million in EBITDA suggests that momentum is holding. First-quarter earnings are due on April 30.

Should you buy stock in Diebold Nixdorf right now?

Before you buy stock in Diebold Nixdorf, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Diebold Nixdorf wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,277!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,225,371!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 198% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.