AFT Pharmaceuticals Unveils Annual Financial Overview

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has released a general overview of its financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, emphasizing that this information should be considered alongside other market releases and financial statements. The presentation contains forward-looking statements about the company’s future operations and financial health, which are based on management’s expectations and may not guarantee actual future results. The financial data is presented in New Zealand dollars and is intended for the use of the recipient only.

For further insights into AU:AFP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.