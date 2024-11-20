AFT Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Sales Despite Challenges

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals has reported record sales for the first half of 2024, driven by robust growth in the Australasian market despite economic challenges. While international sales faced temporary setbacks due to customer destocking and a doctors’ strike in South Korea, the company anticipates a strong recovery in the second half with new product launches. AFT is confident of maintaining its growth trajectory, forecasting an operating profit of $15 to $20 million by the end of March 2025.

