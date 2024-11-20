News & Insights

Stocks

AFT Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Sales Despite Challenges

November 20, 2024 — 03:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AFT Pharmaceuticals has reported record sales for the first half of 2024, driven by robust growth in the Australasian market despite economic challenges. While international sales faced temporary setbacks due to customer destocking and a doctors’ strike in South Korea, the company anticipates a strong recovery in the second half with new product launches. AFT is confident of maintaining its growth trajectory, forecasting an operating profit of $15 to $20 million by the end of March 2025.

For further insights into AU:AFP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.