AFT Pharmaceuticals Partners for Global Injectable Launch

October 20, 2024 — 04:47 pm EDT

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals has announced a collaboration with European partners to finalize the development of a novel injectable medicine targeting a significantglobal market The agreement involves a Phase III clinical trial with shared costs and potential for early income through out-licensing. The medicine, which offers a single-dose advantage over existing treatments, is expected to reach the market within three years.

