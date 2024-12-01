AFT Pharmaceuticals Director Increases Shareholding

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals disclosed a small on-market purchase of 45 ordinary shares at NZD 2.80 each, as part of the Atkinson Family Trust’s ongoing investment strategy. The transaction was executed by Director Hartley Atkinson, jointly with Colin McKay, maintaining investor confidence in the company’s future. This move reflects continued trust in AFT’s growth potential in the financial markets.

