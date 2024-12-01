News & Insights

Stocks

AFT Pharmaceuticals Director Increases Shareholding

December 01, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AFT Pharmaceuticals disclosed a small on-market purchase of 45 ordinary shares at NZD 2.80 each, as part of the Atkinson Family Trust’s ongoing investment strategy. The transaction was executed by Director Hartley Atkinson, jointly with Colin McKay, maintaining investor confidence in the company’s future. This move reflects continued trust in AFT’s growth potential in the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:AFP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.