AFT Pharmaceuticals Director Boosts Stake with Major Share Purchase

Andrew Lane, a director at AFT Pharmaceuticals, has made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring 95,000 ordinary shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,500. This on-market purchase reflects Lane’s growing interest in AFT’s future prospects, attracting attention from investors keen on stock market developments.

