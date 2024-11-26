News & Insights

AFT Pharmaceuticals Director Boosts Stake with Major Share Purchase

November 26, 2024 — 11:48 pm EST

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

Andrew Lane, a director at AFT Pharmaceuticals, has made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring 95,000 ordinary shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,500. This on-market purchase reflects Lane’s growing interest in AFT’s future prospects, attracting attention from investors keen on stock market developments.

