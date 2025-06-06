$AFRM stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AFRM stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $139,803,981 of trading volume.

$AFRM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AFRM:

$AFRM insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL LINFORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $27,595,706 .

. KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 96,523 shares for an estimated $5,659,282 .

. ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,768 shares for an estimated $618,156 .

. CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,593 shares for an estimated $580,756 .

. NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,585.

$AFRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $AFRM stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AFRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFRM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

$AFRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AFRM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AFRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 John Hecht from Jefferies set a target price of $82.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $75.0 on 12/16/2024

