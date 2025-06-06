$AFRM stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AFRM stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $139,803,981 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AFRM:
$AFRM Insider Trading Activity
$AFRM insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL LINFORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $27,595,706.
- KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 96,523 shares for an estimated $5,659,282.
- ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,768 shares for an estimated $618,156.
- CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,593 shares for an estimated $580,756.
- NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,585.
$AFRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $AFRM stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,675,696 shares (+189765.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,914,702
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,657,074 shares (+140.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,073,174
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,633,442 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,005,243
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 2,498,946 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,927,369
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,083,259 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,142,474
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,879,617 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,939,892
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,734,883 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,399,362
$AFRM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFRM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
$AFRM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AFRM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AFRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 03/20/2025
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 01/08/2025
- John Hecht from Jefferies set a target price of $82.0 on 12/19/2024
- Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $75.0 on 12/16/2024
