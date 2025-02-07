$AFRM stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AFRM stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,430,216,596 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AFRM:
$AFRM Insider Trading Activity
$AFRM insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LIBOR MICHALEK (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $40,217,662.
- MICHAEL LINFORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $27,595,706.
- KATHERINE ADKINS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 335,000 shares for an estimated $17,085,668.
- ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 244,768 shares for an estimated $15,385,974.
- KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 48,258 shares for an estimated $3,079,081.
- CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,993 shares for an estimated $757,044.
- NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $286,235.
$AFRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $AFRM stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 4,659,147 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $190,186,380
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 2,969,456 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $121,213,193
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 2,543,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $103,837,916
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,037,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $83,166,668
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,828,089 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,622,592
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,729,501 shares (+363.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $70,598,230
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 1,496,824 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,100,355
