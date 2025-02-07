$AFRM stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AFRM stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,430,216,596 of trading volume.

$AFRM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AFRM:

$AFRM insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIBOR MICHALEK (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $40,217,662 .

. MICHAEL LINFORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $27,595,706 .

. KATHERINE ADKINS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 335,000 shares for an estimated $17,085,668 .

. ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 244,768 shares for an estimated $15,385,974 .

. KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 48,258 shares for an estimated $3,079,081 .

. CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,993 shares for an estimated $757,044 .

. NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $286,235.

$AFRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $AFRM stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

