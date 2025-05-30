AFRM Extends Partnership With Williams-Sonoma to Bring BNPL to Canada

A leading player in the buy now pay later (BNPL) space, Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM recently extended its partnership with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Canada. This strategic expansion allows Canadian customers to access Affirm’s services across Williams-Sonoma’s top-notch home furnishing brands, including West Elm, Pottery Barn, Mark & Graham and Williams Sonoma.

Customers can take advantage of this by choosing Affirm at checkout. They need to go through a real-time eligibility check, and approved customers can select their preferred payment plan, with transparent terms and no hidden charges. In recent trends, it is observed that young generations are moving toward flexible payment options, and AFRM came forward when they were needed the most.

It will not only strengthen Affirm’s retail portfolio but also align with its strategy to expand in high-priced, lifestyle-focused markets. Williams-Sonoma, known for its premium products with high-end clientele, is a perfect match for Affirm’s business model, which relies on trust and transparency.

Additionally, AFRM’s partnerships with global giants like Amazon, Apple, Samsung and others provide a strong foundation for this expansion. As BNPL gains increasing popularity, Affirm’s collaboration with a reliable U.S. partner could be a key driver for its long-term international expansion strategy. It joins Affirm’s growing network of retail partners of 358,000.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2025, AFRM’s merchant network revenues rose 34.3% year over year to $214 million due to its growing gross merchandise value (GMV). The company projects GMV to be in the range of $35.7-$36 billion in fiscal 2025.

AFRM Stock Price Performance

In the past year, AFRM shares have surged 77.8%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 34.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AFRM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AFRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

