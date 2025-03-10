AFRM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.69, changing hands as low as $45.92 per share. Affirm Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AFRM's low point in its 52 week range is $22.25 per share, with $82.527 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.02.

