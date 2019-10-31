Africa's MTN sees service revenue rise in first nine months

World Markets

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South African telecoms firm MTN Group MTNJ.J said on Thursday its service revenue rose 9.6% year-on-year in the nine months to September 30, thanks to strong performances from its businesses in Nigeria and Ghana.

"This was supported by solid commercial momentum and operational execution in most of our markets," Chief Executive Rob Shuter said in a statement.

