Africa's MTN reports rise of 31.8% in annual profit, resumes dividend

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - Africa's largest mobile operator by subscribers, MTN Group MTNJ.J, said on Wednesday its annual earnings rose by 31.8%, and resumed annual dividends.

Reported headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in its home market of South Africa, grew to 987 cents, up from 749 cents a year earlier.

MTN, with 273 million customers in 19 countries across Africa and the Middle East, declared a final dividend of 300 cents.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)

