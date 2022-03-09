World Markets

Africa's MTN reports rise of 31.8% in annual profit, resumes dividend

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Africa's largest mobile operator by subscribers, MTN Group, said on Wednesday its annual earnings rose by 31.8%, and resumed annual dividends.

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - Africa's largest mobile operator by subscribers, MTN Group MTNJ.J, said on Wednesday its annual earnings rose by 31.8%, and resumed annual dividends.

Reported headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in its home market of South Africa, grew to 987 cents, up from 749 cents a year earlier.

MTN, with 273 million customers in 19 countries across Africa and the Middle East, declared a final dividend of 300 cents.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular