Africa's MTN flags annual profit rise of up to 35%

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Africa's largest mobile operator by subscriber numbers, MTN MTNJ.J said on Friday its profits for the year to Dec. 31 would probably rise by up to 35%, without giving a reason.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in its home market of South Africa, are likely to range between 936 cents and 1,011 cents, up from 749 cents achieved a year earlier.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

