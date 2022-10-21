African Union welcomes Ethiopia peace talks from Oct. 24 in S.Africa

World Markets

Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

NAIROBI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The African Union said on Friday that it welcomed the initiation of peace talks aimed at ending the conflict in Ethiopia that are set to start on Oct. 24 in South Africa.

