African Union sets Monday for start of Ethiopia peace talks

Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Peace talks on the war in Ethiopia will start on Monday in South Africa, the African Union said on Friday, following earlier commitments by the government and Tigray forces to participate.

NAIROBI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Peace talks on the war in Ethiopia will start on Monday in South Africa, the African Union said on Friday, following earlier commitments by the government and Tigray forces to participate.

Both sides had committed to talks earlier this month, but they were delayed for logistical reasons.

The African Union's Peace and Security Council said on Friday it welcomed "mutual commitments to genuinely participate in the peace process".

Redwan Hussein, national security adviser to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has said the government will participate in the AU-led talks from Oct. 24.

Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the Tigray forces, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The peace talks are set to start just days after the Ethiopian army and its allies seized three large towns in Tigray, one to the northwest and two to the south of the regional capital Mekelle.

Tigrai TV, a media outlet controlled by the Tigray authorities, said on Friday their forces had released over 9,000 Eritrean and Ethiopian prisoners of war, including 500 women.

The station reported that the prisoners of war were released because the enemy is the Ethiopian government, not the frontline soldiers who they said were forced to fight.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the details of the prisoner release.

Most Popular