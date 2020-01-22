African unicorn Jumia looks to services, platforms to halt slide

E-commerce unicorn Jumia Technologies, which last year became Africa's first tech firm to list in New York, will focus on proving it can turn a profit after a bruising 2019, one of its co-founders told Reuters.
