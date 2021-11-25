Commodities

African swine fever outbreak spreading widely in Vietnam

Publisher
Reuters
Published

An African swine fever outbreak is spreading widely in Vietnam and is hurting the local farming industry, forcing the culling of three times the number of hogs culled last year, the government said on Thursday.

Adds comments, details and background

HANOI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - An African swine fever outbreak is spreading widely in Vietnam and is hurting the local farming industry, forcing the culling of three times the number of hogs culled last year, the government said on Thursday.

"The outbreak is evolving in a complicated manner," the government said in a statement. "It is threatening to spread on a large scale."

The outbreak has this year spread to 2,275 areas, in 57 out of the country's 63 cities and provinces, the government said, adding that the authorities have so far this year culled 230,000 hogs.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but often fatal to pigs. It originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia and has killed hundreds of millions of pigs.

Vietnam reported its first African swine fever cases among its hog herd in February 2019. The disease forced the culling of around 20% of its hog herd and doubled domestic price of pork as of early last year.

The outbreak subsided during the rest of last year and early this year, allowing the country to rebuild its hog herd.

(Editing by Martin Petty)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular