African Rainbow Minerals (JSE:ARI) Price Target Increased by 13.49% to 243.10

The average one-year price target for African Rainbow Minerals (JSE:ARI) has been revised to R243,10 / share. This is an increase of 13.49% from the prior estimate of R214,20 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R196,95 to a high of R309,75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.95% from the latest reported closing price of R23 060,00 / share.

African Rainbow Minerals Maintains 0.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.05%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in African Rainbow Minerals. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 29.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARI is 0.10%, an increase of 44.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.56% to 7,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,499K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 14.17% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 7.14% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 847K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 700K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing an increase of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 17.75% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 545K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 26.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 54.57% over the last quarter.

