African Rainbow Minerals half year profit falls 43%

March 8 (Reuters) - African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) ARIJ.J on Friday reported a 43% decline in half-year profit, as lower thermal coal and platinum group metal (PGM) prices hit income.

ARM said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - a common profit measure in South Africa - came in at 15.07 rand ($0.8069) in the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a restated 26.39 rand during the same period in 2022.

The miner declared an interim dividend of 6 rand per share.

($1 = 18.6763 rand)

