African Rainbow Minerals (AFBOF) Price Target Increased by 11.70% to 12.44

The average one-year price target for African Rainbow Minerals (OTCPK:AFBOF) has been revised to $12.44 / share. This is an increase of 11.70% from the prior estimate of $11.14 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.27 to a high of $14.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.20% from the latest reported closing price of $11.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in African Rainbow Minerals. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 15.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFBOF is 0.15%, an increase of 15.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.56% to 9,717K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,499K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFBOF by 14.17% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFBOF by 7.14% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,133K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFBOF by 14.58% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 847K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 700K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing an increase of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFBOF by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.