African Gold Ltd. Seeks ASX Securities Quotation

African Gold Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of 54,398,833 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issue date set for May 27, 2024. The application has been made in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, as the company seeks to expand its presence on the Australian Securities Exchange.

