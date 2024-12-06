African Gold Ltd. Lists 10 Million Shares on ASX

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.
African Gold Ltd. has announced the listing of 10 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially offering new opportunities for investors interested in the mining sector.
