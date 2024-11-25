African Gold Ltd. Issues 17M Unquoted Options

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.
African Gold Ltd. has announced the issuance of 17 million unquoted options as part of an employee incentive scheme, with exercise prices set at $0.10 and $0.065. This move aims to bolster employee engagement and potentially enhance shareholder value. The options are not intended to be listed on the ASX.
