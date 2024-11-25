African Gold Ltd. Issues 17M Unquoted Options

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

African Gold Ltd. has announced the issuance of 17 million unquoted options as part of an employee incentive scheme, with exercise prices set at $0.10 and $0.065. This move aims to bolster employee engagement and potentially enhance shareholder value. The options are not intended to be listed on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:A1G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.