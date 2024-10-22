African Gold Ltd Gains Strong Investor Support

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

African Gold Ltd announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its recent General Meeting, with strong support for initiatives including the ratification of top-up placement shares and approval for conditional placements. Investors showed unanimous backing for key resolutions, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This outcome underscores a positive outlook for African Gold Ltd’s future endeavors in the market.

