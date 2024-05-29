African Gold Ltd. Expands Market Presence

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

African Gold Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of over 10 million of its ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, under the code A1G, as of May 27, 2024. The move signifies the company’s expansion in the financial markets and invites investors to participate in its growth journey.

For further insights into AU:A1G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.