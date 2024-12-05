African Gold Ltd Embarks on Major Drilling Campaign

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

African Gold Ltd has launched its largest-ever 10,000-meter diamond drilling program at the Didievi Gold Project, targeting high-grade zones and unexplored regional prospects. The initiative aims to expand on previous impressive gold intercepts and is supported by local communities, promising efficient project development due to its strategic location near established infrastructure. With a maiden inferred resource already identified, this ambitious campaign could significantly boost the company’s prospects.

