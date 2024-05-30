News & Insights

Stocks

African Gold Director Bolsters Shareholding

May 30, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

Tolga Kumova, a director at African Gold Ltd., has increased his indirect interest in the company through entities Kitara Investments Pty Ltd and Gondwana Investments Group Pty Ltd, acquiring 9,107,894 and 63,002 ordinary shares respectively at $0.02 per share. Following these transactions, Kitara Investments now holds 24,287,715 shares and Gondwana Investments has 168,004 shares in African Gold Ltd.

For further insights into AU:A1G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.