African Gold Director Bolsters Shareholding

Tolga Kumova, a director at African Gold Ltd., has increased his indirect interest in the company through entities Kitara Investments Pty Ltd and Gondwana Investments Group Pty Ltd, acquiring 9,107,894 and 63,002 ordinary shares respectively at $0.02 per share. Following these transactions, Kitara Investments now holds 24,287,715 shares and Gondwana Investments has 168,004 shares in African Gold Ltd.

