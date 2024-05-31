African Energy Metals Delays Financial Filings

African Energy Metals (TSE:CUCO) has released an update.

African Energy Metals Inc. has announced a delay in filing its annual financial statements due to audit completion issues, and expects to submit the required documents by June 28, 2024. The company has applied for a management cease trade order until the filings are completed, which restricts trading by certain company executives but not the general public. Regular updates and compliance with alternative information guidelines are promised during this period.

For further insights into TSE:CUCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.