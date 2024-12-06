African Energy Metals Completes Funding and Debt Settlement

African Energy Metals (TSE:CUCO.H) has released an update.
African Energy Metals has successfully closed its fully subscribed private placement, raising CAD $500,000 to enhance working capital and settle debts. The company issued 10 million units at CAD $0.05 each, with attached warrants, and also settled $60,000 of debt through share issuance. These moves aim to strengthen the company’s financial position without creating a new control person.
