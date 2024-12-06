News & Insights

Stocks

African Energy Metals Completes Funding and Debt Settlement

December 06, 2024 — 11:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

African Energy Metals (TSE:CUCO.H) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

African Energy Metals has successfully closed its fully subscribed private placement, raising CAD $500,000 to enhance working capital and settle debts. The company issued 10 million units at CAD $0.05 each, with attached warrants, and also settled $60,000 of debt through share issuance. These moves aim to strengthen the company’s financial position without creating a new control person.

For further insights into TSE:CUCO.H stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NDENF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.