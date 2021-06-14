African Development Bank launches $464 Kangaroo social bond

DAKAR, June 14 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank said on Monday that it is returning to the Australian capital market with the launch of a 5.5-year $464 Kangaroo social bond.

The development bank said the deal was led by Nomura 9716.T and RBC Capital Markets.

It added that the second social bond, following a $3.1 billion 3-year issue launched last year to fight the coronavirus pandemic, will be used to improve access to electricity, water and sanitation, and other social programmes in the continent.

(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Louise Heavens)

