African countries want U.S. investment to diversify critical minerals supply chains - Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - African countries want an investment-led approach by the United States that would diversify international supply chains of critical minerals, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday at U.S.-Africa trade summit.

