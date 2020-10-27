African Bank may lay off 34% of staff on virus hit

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Small South African lender African Bank Ltd said on Tuesday it had commenced a consultation process with trade union Sasbo, which might affect 34% of its total employees, as the coronavirus crisis hits business volumes.

It is anticipated that 1,269 of the total 3,728 employees would be affected by the move, the bank said.

"COVID-19 pandemic.... has had a significant negative effect on the Bank. Consequently, this has led to excess staffing capacity and has required the Bank to evaluate its current resource requirements," it added.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

