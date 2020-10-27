World Markets

African Bank may lay off 34% of staff on virus hit

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Small South African lender African Bank Ltd said on Tuesday it had commenced a consultation process with trade union Sasbo, which might affect 34% of its total employees, as the coronavirus crisis hits business volumes.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Small South African lender African Bank Ltd said on Tuesday it had commenced a consultation process with trade union Sasbo, which might affect 34% of its total employees, as the coronavirus crisis hits business volumes.

It is anticipated that 1,269 of the total 3,728 employees would be affected by the move, the bank said.

"COVID-19 pandemic.... has had a significant negative effect on the Bank. Consequently, this has led to excess staffing capacity and has required the Bank to evaluate its current resource requirements," it added.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular