African Airlines lose $4.4 bln in revenue as of March 11 due to coronavirus - IATA

NAIROBI, March 19 (Reuters) - African airlines have lost $4.4 billion in lost revenues as of March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday as carriers on the continent are scrambling to respond to the economic effects of the outbreak.

"It's a challenging time for all of us, especially for the aviation industry," said Muhammad Ali Albakri, IATA's Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East.

