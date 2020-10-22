World Markets

Africa will not return to pre-pandemic growth before 2022 -IMF

Contributor
Joe Bavier Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Sub-Saharan Africa's economy will not rebound to pre-pandemic growth levels until 2022 with major economies likely to take even longer to recover, the International Monetary Fund wrote in a report published on Thursday.

Adds quote, details

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sub-Saharan Africa's economy will not rebound to pre-pandemic growth levels until 2022 with major economies likely to take even longer to recover, the International Monetary Fund wrote in a report published on Thursday.

The Fund forecasts the regional economy will shrink by 3% this year with tourism and oil-dependent countries hit hardest by the fallout from COVID-19. It is forecast to return to growth next year with an expansion of 3.1%.

"And even this outcome is subject to some key downside risks," the IMF wrote in its regional economic outlook for Africa.

South Africa, Nigeria and Angola -- the continent's largest economies -- will see sharp contractions of 8%, 4.3% and 4% respectively, according to the report, and will not see growth back at 2019's levels until at least 2023 or 2024.

Sub-Saharan Africa is meanwhile on track for a fiscal deficit of 7.6% this year and 5.9% in 2021 with an external financing shortfall of between $130 billion and $410 billion for 2020-2023.

"Without significant additional assistance, many countries will struggle to simply maintain macroeconomic stability while also meeting the basic needs of their population," the report stated.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((joe.bavier@thomsonreuters.com; +27 664877766; Reuters Messaging: joe.bavier.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular