Africa will not return to pre-pandemic growth before 2022 -IMF

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sub-Saharan Africa's economy will not rebound to pre-pandemic growth levels until 2022 with major economies likely to take even longer to recover, the International Monetary Fund wrote in a report published on Thursday.

The Fund forecasts the regional economy will shrink by 3% this year with tourism and oil-dependent countries hit hardest by the fallout from COVID-19. It is forecast to return to growth next year with an expansion of 3.1%.

"And even this outcome is subject to some key downside risks," the IMF wrote in its regional economic outlook for Africa.

South Africa, Nigeria and Angola -- the continent's largest economies -- will see sharp contractions of 8%, 4.3% and 4% respectively, according to the report, and will not see growth back at 2019's levels until at least 2023 or 2024.

Sub-Saharan Africa is meanwhile on track for a fiscal deficit of 7.6% this year and 5.9% in 2021 with an external financing shortfall of between $130 billion and $410 billion for 2020-2023.

"Without significant additional assistance, many countries will struggle to simply maintain macroeconomic stability while also meeting the basic needs of their population," the report stated.

