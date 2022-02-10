World Markets
Africa still talking to Merck, Pfizer about COVID pills -CDC

Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Africa's top public health agency is still talking to pharmaceutical firms Merck and Pfizer about obtaining supplies of their antiviral pills to treat COVID-19, its director said on Thursday.

"We are still in discussions with both Pfizer and Merck, so there's no new development that I can share. These discussions take long," said John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at a regular online briefing.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and James Macharia Chege; Writing by Estelle Shirbon)

