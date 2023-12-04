News & Insights

Markets

Africa Oil: TSX Approves NCIB - Quick Facts

December 04, 2023 — 02:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Africa Oil Corp. (AOI.TO) said the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the company's proposed normal course issuer bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, the company is authorized to repurchase up to 38,654,702 common shares, which represents 10% of the public float of 386,547,028 common shares as at November 27, 2023. Purchases will occur over a period of twelve months commencing December 6, 2023 and ending on the earlier of December 5, 2024.

The company noted that the maximum number of shares which can be repurchased each day on Nasdaq Stockholm will be 25% of the average daily trading volume for the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase. Also, Africa Oil will be limited to daily purchases of no more than 96,006 common shares on the TSX.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.