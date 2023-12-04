Africa Oil: TSX Approves NCIB - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Africa Oil Corp. (AOI.TO) said the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the company's proposed normal course issuer bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, the company is authorized to repurchase up to 38,654,702 common shares, which represents 10% of the public float of 386,547,028 common shares as at November 27, 2023. Purchases will occur over a period of twelve months commencing December 6, 2023 and ending on the earlier of December 5, 2024.

The company noted that the maximum number of shares which can be repurchased each day on Nasdaq Stockholm will be 25% of the average daily trading volume for the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase. Also, Africa Oil will be limited to daily purchases of no more than 96,006 common shares on the TSX.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.