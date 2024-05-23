News & Insights

Africa Oil Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Africa Oil (TSE:AOI) has released an update.

Africa Oil Corp. has successfully concluded its annual general meeting, with shareholders showing strong support by voting in favor of all proposed resolutions, including the election of eight directors and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors. Nearly 40% of outstanding shares were represented at the meeting, evidencing active shareholder engagement. The company, which operates in multiple African regions and Guyana, will see the elected directors serve until the next annual meeting.

