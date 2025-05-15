Africa Oil Rebrands As Meren Energy Following Prime Deal; Begins Trading As 'MER' On May 16

(RTTNews) - Africa Oil Corp. (AOI.TO) Thursday has officially rebranded as Meren Energy Inc., marking a strategic evolution for the company following its recent Prime consolidation.

The rebranding reflects a shift from exploration-led activities to a full-cycle exploration and production model with strong cash flow and shareholder return potential, particularly through its deepwater Nigerian assets. Meren will trade under the new ticker 'MER' on both the TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm starting May 16, 2025.

The new name, inspired by maritime roots symbolizing mooring and stability, aligns with the company's strengthened asset base and partnerships.

CEO Roger Tucker said the consolidation and structural simplification made this the right moment for rebranding, reinforcing the company's focus on asset quality, cash generation, and disciplined growth.

The company's new website, www.mereninc.com, will go live on May 19, and new CUSIP/ISIN identifiers will take effect between May 19-21, requiring no action from shareholders.

AOI.TO is currently trading at CAD 1.89 or 2.72% higher on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.