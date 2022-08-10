Markets

Africa Oil Q2 Profit Drops

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Africa Oil Corp. (AOI.TO) reported that its second quarter net income dropped to $5.65 million or $0.01 per share from $38.38 million or $0.08 per share in the prior year.

Quarterly net operating income declined to $6.37 million from last year's $44.13 million. The operating income primarily relates to the company's share of profit from its investments in Prime amounting to $14.4 million.

The second dividend distribution for 2022 of $0.025 per share is payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular