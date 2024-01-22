Africa Oil Obtains Final Approval For Transfer Of 6.25% Interest In Block 3B/4B In Orange Basin

(RTTNews) - Africa Oil Corp. (AOI.TO) said that it has received the final approval from the Government of the Republic of South Africa for the transfer of a 6.25% interest in Block 3B/4B in the Orange Basin from Azinam Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., to the company.

As per the terms of the agreement, Africa Oil has made a payment of US$2.5 million to Eco.

Consequently, the company now holds an operated 26.25% interest in Block 3B/4B with Eco retaining a 20.00% interest and Ricocure (Pty) Ltd with a 53.75% interest.

According to the company, an independent review of the prospective resources and probability of geological success of the exploration prospects within Block 3B/4B has reported total unrisked gross P50 prospective resources of about 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Probability of success ranges from 11% to 39% over the 24 prospects identified.

The company and its Block 3B/4B partners are progressing plans to conduct a drilling campaign on the Block and are in discussions with potential partners to farm out a share of their working interest in the Block.

