Africa Oil CEO Keith Hill To Step Down; Names Roger Tucker CEO

(RTTNews) - Africa Oil Corp. (AOI.TO) said that Keith Hill, President and CEO, has informed the Board of his intention to step down from his executive role at the company. Hill has led the company for more than fourteen years and has presided over major milestones.

Africa Oil said that Roger Tucker will join the company to succeed Hill as the new President and CEO.

Hill has agreed to remain on the Board as a Director of the company with Tucker also joining the Board as a Director. The handover will take place on September 5, 2023, and Hill will continue to lead the company until that date.

Tucker was Senior Vice President Europe, for BG Group; CEO of African Arabian Petroleum Ltd., and Latitude Energy; Managing Director of Yukos Oil; and President LASMO Venezuela and a member of LASMO's Group Executive Committee. More recently he was Chairman of Viaro Energy and has experience in private equity through Senior Partner-level positions at Prostar Capital and Vanwall Capital. He is currently a Non-Executive Director of PetroTal Corp.

