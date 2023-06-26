News & Insights

Africa Oil boss Keith Hill to step down

June 26, 2023

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Africa Oil's AOI.TO veteran chairman and chief executive Keith Hill will step down in September after leading it through a steep growth phase in recent years, it said on Monday.

Hill, who led Canada-listed Africa Oil for 14 years, will be succeeded by Roger Tucker, previously a senior executive at BG Group and currently a non-executive director at PetroTal TAL.TO.

Hill led Africa Oil through the $520 million acquisition of stakes in two deepwater oilfields off the coast of Nigeria in Jan. 2020. The company has so far received $712 million in dividends from the assets, it said last week.

Africa Oil operates exploration blocks in South Africa and Equatorial Guinea and holds stakes in oil and gas prospects in Namibia and Guyana through investments in other companies.

