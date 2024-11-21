Africa Oil Boosts Stake in Impact Oil and Gas

Africa Oil (TSE:AOI) has released an update.
Africa Oil Corp. has expanded its stake in Impact Oil and Gas Limited by acquiring an additional 7% interest, enhancing its influence and strategic position in Namibia’s Orange Basin. This acquisition, valued at GBP 45.7 million, increases Africa Oil’s ownership to approximately 39.5%, providing greater exposure to promising oil developments and exploration opportunities.
