Africa Oil Boosts Stake in Impact Oil and Gas

Africa Oil Corp. has expanded its stake in Impact Oil and Gas Limited by acquiring an additional 7% interest, enhancing its influence and strategic position in Namibia’s Orange Basin. This acquisition, valued at GBP 45.7 million, increases Africa Oil’s ownership to approximately 39.5%, providing greater exposure to promising oil developments and exploration opportunities.

