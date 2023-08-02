Africa Oil (AOIFF) Price Target Increased by 5.95% to 23.60

The average one-year price target for Africa Oil (OTC:AOIFF) has been revised to 23.60 / share. This is an increase of 5.95% from the prior estimate of 22.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.43 to a high of 25.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 917.35% from the latest reported closing price of 2.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Africa Oil. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 38.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOIFF is 0.10%, an increase of 15.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 158.31% to 40,626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 9,790K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,108K shares, representing an increase of 68.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOIFF by 216.09% over the last quarter.

FNARX - Natural Resources Portfolio holds 6,777K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,925K shares, representing an increase of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOIFF by 55.99% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund holds 5,494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing an increase of 88.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOIFF by 1,467.78% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 5,238K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing an increase of 68.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOIFF by 212.15% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 2,771K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing an increase of 73.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOIFF by 284.58% over the last quarter.

