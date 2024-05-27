Africa Oil Advances Share Buyback Program

Africa Oil (TSE:AOI) has released an update.

Africa Oil Corp. has successfully repurchased 1,286,900 of its common shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which commenced in December 2023. The shares, acquired through transactions on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm, will be cancelled as per the program’s terms. Overall, the company has bought back 17,137,532 shares since December 2023, with a maximum of 38,654,702 shares authorized for repurchase by December 2024.

